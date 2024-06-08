Windies take on Uganda in T20 World Cup, Chase wary of underdogs

West Indies batsman and captain Rovman Powell. AP PHOTO - AP PHOTO

Allrounder Roston Chase said the West Indies will leave no stone unturned when they face newcomers Uganda in their second match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Twenty/20 World Cup from 8.30 pm on June 8 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The 32-year-old Chase walked away with the Man of the Match award in the Windies' nervy five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their World Cup opener at the Providence venue on June 2 – cracking an unbeaten 42 off 27 balls to guide the men in maroon over the line.

Uganda and the West Indies come into the group C clash locked on two points, as the former team got a win of their own against PNG in Guyana on June 5 in a low-scoring thriller. PNG were bowled out for a paltry 77, with 43-year-old off-spinner Frank Nsubuga returning remarkable figures of two for four from his four-over spell. Top-order batsman Riazat Ali Shah then top-scored with 33 off 56 balls as Uganda scraped their way to a three-wicket win with ten balls to spare.

After their own struggles versus PNG, Chase said the Windies can ill-afford to take Uganda lightly – particularly on a tricky Providence wicket.

"It's a World Cup so you can't underestimate any team. Each team is strong as any other team so we're just coming to play them to our full potential," Chase said, at a press briefing on June 7.

"Every team has come here to win so you can't take any team lightly. Even in the first game we played, we were on the back foot a bit. It's clear to see any team can win on the day so we have to take every game seriously and go out there and play our best every game."

West Indies lacked fluency in pursuit of the 137-run total against PNG, and their batsmen struggled with the slow nature of the pitch and the medium pace bowling from their guests. Chase suggests the West Indies need to adjust to hit their optimum level in the second match, even if it means curtailing their big-hitting tendencies.

"For us, it's a case where we have to improve our dot-ball percentage, especially in the middle overs. The pitch is a difficult one we played in the first game, so I think it's a case where we can't panic too quickly.

"We just have to stabilize the middle overs...it's a case where we need to get a few more singles and turn ones into twos and stuff like that and just launch at the back end."

Chase said he's encouraged to see the competitive performances from the ICC's associate nations, but he doesn't want the West Indies to fall prey to an upset. On Thursday, co-hosts US registered the first major upset in the tournament when they defeated 2022 finalists Pakistan in a gripping super over finish at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas.

Uganda wicket-keeper/batsman Simon Ssesazi promised a "fire" performance from his team on Saturday, and he said the ICC associate team should not be written off against the two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies. Ssesazi said he and his teammates look up to the West Indies players and they give the Caribbean team their full support in any format.

However, after the coin toss in Providence, Ssesazi said Uganda will be prepared to fight for their rightful place on the World Cup stage.

"Reaching the World Cup, it means every team is on the same level. With the wickets we're playing on, anything can happen," Ssesazi said.

"A big dog can become a small dog. There's no way you (can) underestimate any team. Every game is like a final. That's what we always believe."

In their first game of the tournament on June 3, Uganda were blown away by a 125-run margin by the impressive Afghanistan team, before bouncing back against PNG.

Against the much-fancied co-hosts West Indies, they will hope to get a second World Cup win.

"It's actually going to be historic, playing a team you have always been seeing on TV. Playing them for the first time in my life is going to be a blessing," Ssesazi said.