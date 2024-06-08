Trade Minister gets visit from Azerbaijan envoy

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, left, shakes hands with Azerbaijan ambassador Rashad Intigam Oglu Novruz at the ministry office in Port of Spain, on June 4. Photo courtesy MTI -

Trade minister Paula Gopee-Scoon was visited by the ambassador to Azerbaijan, Rashad Intigam Oglu Novruz, a ministry release said on Friday.

The minister and ambassador spoke on opportunities to enhance trade relations.

Gopee-Scoon said there are investment opportunities in the agricultural sector in terms of the production of rice, vegetables, dairy, poultry and fish.

Novruz said Azerbaijan is a net importer of food. He also shared Azerbaijan's interest in the region.