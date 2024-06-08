Online payment to T&TEC frustrating

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: It is indeed frustrating and unfair when a payment made to a utility company, such as T&TEC, doesn't show up due to bank processing delays, leading to service disconnection. This scenario typically unfolds as follows:

An individual makes a payment online for their T&TEC bill, but, due to banking processes, the payment doesn't reflect immediately in T&TEC's system. If this delay occurs over a weekend, it can result in the disconnection of the utility service.

When the individual contacts T&TEC they can show the transaction on their phone, but the manager states that nothing can be done until the payment is processed. To restore service, the individual is forced to make a second manual payment.

This situation is especially unfair because the initial payment was made in good faith and the delay is beyond the individual's control. The refusal to accept the proof of transaction and the requirement to pay again impose undue financial strain and inconvenience.

The manager's suggestion to avoid making a formal complaint only adds to the frustration, as it dismisses the legitimate grievance of the customer.

In such cases, utility companies should have a more customer-friendly policy. They should acknowledge the proof of payment and provide a grace period for processing delays, especially over weekends.

Additionally, there should be a clear and efficient process for resolving these issues without penalising the customer. Advocacy for better customer service and transparent policies can help prevent such unfair treatment in the future.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail