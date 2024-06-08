Garlic – the greatest aromatic

GARLIC, some love it some hate it. For me, it’s the greatest aromatic. Without garlic there would be no garlic bread, no garlic mayonnaise (ailoli), a really dismal type of Chinese cuisine, and don’t forget things like garlic shrimp, garlic sauces, Caesar salad, salsas, chutneys, chunkays, the list could go on forever.

Garlic has long been touted as a treatment for a myriad of diseases. Ancient Egyptians prescribed it to build physical strength, the Greeks use it as a laxative and Chinese traditionally use it to lower blood pressure.

In our more modern times, naturopaths and other proponents of herbal medicine prescribe garlic to help prevent colds and other infectious diseases. Whatever the present day uses and whatever the beliefs, we can always be rest assured that garlic will always be a wonderful flavouring agent.

Garlic is used all over the world, and in its entire splendour, in many European and Mediterranean countries, Far East and Asia, Central and South America. But it is in France that there is an annual culinary tradition to celebrate the garlic harvest in mid-summer. This is the time when homemade garlic mayonnaise (ailoli) is made and enjoyed in abundance!

Fresh garlic cloves are sticky and juicy, unless we grow them ourselves, we are not fortunate to enjoy recently harvested garlic here.

The beauty of garlic lies in its versatility, mysteriously it changes its taste depending on the use, when eaten raw, garlic tends to be sharp and distinct, giving a nice bite of flavour to your dish, if roasted it tends to become very soft and delightfully sweet, same as slow cooking, when the sweetness comes out as well.

Here are some garlicky delights for you to enjoy this weekend.

Chicken with 40 cloves of garlic

1 3lb-chicken, cut into half

2-3 tbs olive oil

40 cloves peeled garlic

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 onion, thinly sliced

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tbs balsamic vinegar, optional

¾ cup chicken broth

Pat chicken pieces dry, rub salt, black pepper, thyme and vinegar onto chicken.

Heat oil in large non-stick skillet, brown chicken halves in batches, so as not to overcrowd pan.

Add garlic and shake pan to move cloves around.

Cook until garlic browns slightly.

Saute onions in small frying pan and add to chicken.

Pour on brandy or cognac, and flambe.

Add ¼ cup broth and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat, simmer gently for 30 minutes.

Add only a small amount of stock at a time to prevent sticking.

Serves 4

Spiced Rice with Lentils and Caramelised Onions and Garlic

4 cups sliced onions

4 tbs coconut oil

½ cup dried lentils, cooked to tender and drained

1 cup brown rice rice

6 cloves, garlic, mashed and chopped

2 whole all spice berries

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cumin

6 cardamom pods, crushed

2½ cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 cup mixed chopped fresh herbs

Heat a large frying pan add oil and onions, cook on a medium low heat until caramelised or dark brown in colour and tender stirring , about 15 to 20 minutes, remove from heat and set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, heat one tbs oil and add garlic and spices, stir and fry for a couple of minutes, add rice and stir to coat, add lentils, stir and add stock, bring to a boil, season with salt.

Cover and steam until rice is tender, about 40 minutes, remove spices and set aside.

Place onions in the bottom of an ovenproof skillet or ovenproof dish with a flat base and high sides.

Spoon rice mixture on top, press down firmly to compact rice, bake for 20 minutes and remove from heat.

Cool a little before unmoulding. Sprinkle with herbs, serve with yogurt.

Grilled chicken souvlaki with tzatziki sauce

1 lb boneless chicken, or breast cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tbs olive oil

2 tbs lemon juice

2 tbs chopped fresh oregano or one tsp. dried oregano

3 cloves garlic minced

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all of the above ingredients except chicken and salt.

Rub marinade onto chicken and refrigerate for about one hour.

Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat barbecue equipment or broiler.

Thread chicken onto about 4 skewers and broil or barbecue until cooked and slightly charred, about 8 to 10 minutes, basting with marinade.

Remove chicken from skewers; place onto 4 warm pita breads, top with tomatoes, lettuce sliced onions and tzatziki sauce.

Roll and serve warm.

Serve additional sauce on the side.

Serves 4

Tzatziki sauce

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cucumber, grated and strained to remove excess water, about 15 minutes

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried mint or 1 tbs freshly chopped

½ tsp dried dill or 1 tsp chopped

salt and black pepper to taste

Combine all the above ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes about 2 cups

