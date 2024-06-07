Warriors can learn from Real Madrid

Angus Eve - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Hard luck, Borussia Dortmund, on the loss to against Real Madrid in the Champions League final; tremendous fight, however.

Dortmund had the chances to kill the game in the first half, but did not. Defeat is the price you pay in the Champions League when you don’t take your chances. The first 70 minutes or so Real was on the ropes, there was no cohesion. But they were once more victorious.

The remarkable success of Real is down to president Florentino Perez. He has overseen a glittering decade of success. Now the conveyor belt of emerging football talent around the world is headed to Madrid. It’s crazy to think that Endrick and Mbappe are on their way there next season, they are the definition of elite.

Carlo Ancelotti deserves a shout-out as well. His football management transcends league football across the globe. He is the ultimate manager, no rocket science tactics, no specific style of play – adapt to the game, embrace creativity and individual quality and let the ball do the running on the field. A key observation is that he is very calm.

Real kept their composure throughout Dortmund's onslaught, but didn’t panic and as soon as the German team let their guard down, Real punished them. Obviously that wasn’t their game plan, not entertaining for the neutrals either, but who cares, they are champions.

The Soca Warriors were held to a draw on Wednesday by Grenada in the first Concacaf qualifier. But it is not too late for Angus Eve and the players to take some inspiration from both Dortmund and Real on how they navigated the group stage, games when they were trailing, and what they did facing superior opposition like PSG and Manchester City, respectively.

Now I don’t want to step on Eve’s toes either, just a heads up, since we have the World Cup finals to attend.

Let’s go, Soca Warriors!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas