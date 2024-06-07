This shouldn't be our normal

THE EDITOR: Gun violence in Trinidad has left many citizens living in constant fear, especially those who are close enough to hear the relentless, chest-pounding blasts of AR-15s and the accompanying screams from their communities. These traumatic sounds replay in their minds without warning, continually dragging them back to those horrifying moments.

Imagine the impact on our children who experience this terror daily, even while at school. They are often consoled with hollow reassurances of "it's all right, it's all right." But it is not all right, and as a society we must reject the distorted notion that such experiences are normal and that one can simply recover from them in the blink of an eye.

The burden of appearing unaffected by the emotional, physical and psychological toll of this violence weighs heavily on individuals, creating a false expectation of normalcy. This criminal plague has shattered the peace of our nation, and the consensus is that we all crave a return to a semblance of normal life in our communities.

Although we pride ourselves on being a strong society, the rapid, terrifying sounds of gunfire have turned our homes into prisons. Nowhere feels safe as these villains openly brandish weapons and conduct drive-by shootings with impunity.

In the past there was a so-called "street code" that protected women, mothers, children and the elderly from violence. However, this code has eroded over time, and we now witness an unrestrained assault on all members of our society.

As parents, we must confront the uncomfortable truth about our role in perpetuating this violence. Mothers cannot claim innocence when their children are caught with stolen cars, guns and ammunition. As the younger generation demands, we need to "make it make sense" and acknowledge our contribution to both the law-abiding and lawless elements of our society.

This issue is not confined to isolated incidents or particular groups; it affects everyone. It is a misconception to think that gun violence is limited to certain areas or "those people on the hill." The reality is that it has infiltrated all communities, leaving none untouched. As a society we must recognise the widespread nature of this problem and work collectively to address it.

To reclaim our sense of safety and community, we must push back against the normalisation of violence and actively seek solutions. This requires a unified effort from all citizens, including acknowledging our responsibilities and contributions to the current state of affairs.

"A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in." This proverb reminds us, as a civilisation and as moms, of the significance of leaving our country better than we found it.

Only through collective action can we hope to restore peace and security to our beloved nation. This cannot and should not be the reality handed down to our children.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook