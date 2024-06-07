Siparia celebrates first year as a borough

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS: A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Band beats his drum during Siparia's Borough Day military parade. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Hundreds of spectators, including children in uniform, lined the streets of Siparia on June 7 to witness a military parade, part of the month-long celebrations to mark the first anniversary of Siparia's becoming a borough.

Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo said the parade had brought life into the borough, and was elated by the support.

"This is something people have been yearning for," Mayhroo told reporters: "To see something with a difference in Siparia. When I took my oath of office, I took the pledge that I would do things differently. This is testimony to the fact that I am doing things differently.

"It is about bringing out our communities, partnering with communities. This way, we can build friendships in our region. This is a sign that the Siparia Borough Corporation (SBC), the mayor and councillors are working in the interest of the people. This council is people-centred."

Siparia, which is divided into nine electoral districts, became a borough on June 20, 2023, thanks to the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Act of 2021.

The celebrations started on June 6 with an interfaith service at the La Divina Pastora RC Church. The officiants included Vicar General of the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain Fr Martin Sirju (a former parish priest of La Divina Pastora RC), Imam Dr Ovel Seale and pundit Praboodeo Maharaj.

An agricultural programme is set for June 12 from 8 am at Irwin Park and J'Ouvert is on June 22 from 3 am in the streets of Siparia.

On June 29, there is a cultural extravaganza from 7 pm at Irwin Park.

Mayhroo said the celebrations would be annual.

"I promise, after what I see here today, next year will be bigger and better," he said.

His goal for next year is to achieve what he promised when he took his oath of office in 2023, to address the issues at Irwin Park, the Siparia market and the Shore of Peace cremation site.

Siparia MP and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was not at the celebration.

Mayhroo said she was in Parliament and apologised for her and other opposition members' absence on their behalf.

He said he had also invited Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie, but they were also absent from the celebrations.

The mayor also gave a message to the nation: "We look forward to celebrating more like this. We want those criminals to put down their guns.

"Look at what is happening in Siparia. Look at positivity. Let us make our country safer and better so people can live in harmony and out of fear. People are locked in their homes and afraid of what is happening with the criminals."