San Fernando attorney robbed of car

File photo -

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a San Fernando attorney was assaulted and robbed in the night on June 6.

Police said the 45-year-old man returned home from liming at The Rig around 11.30 pm and parked his white Ford Ranger in the road in front of his Les Efforts home.

When he got out, a man approached him and hit him on his head and took his wallet, which held $3,500, his cellphone and keys before driving off in the car.

Police from the Mon Repos and San Fernando stations responded. PC Maynard is continuing enquiries.