Point Fortin man beaten, robbed

- File photo

POLICE have recovered a car stolen from a Point Fortin man who was attacked and robbed at his home on June 3.

Police said the 36-year-old was working at his home around 10.30 am when three men came in and announced a holdup.

They then beat the homeowner and stole two cellphones valued at $3,700 and $3,000 respectively, a $3,000 gold chain and his silver Nissan Almera.

WPC Williams and PC Joseph responded and began looking for the suspects and the car, which was later found on Samaroo Avenue, Cemetery Road, Point Fortin. Investigations are continuing.