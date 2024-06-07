'Park anywhere' craze finally comes to end

THE EDITOR: It would appear that the streets of downtown Port of Spain are beginning to breathe again as the "park anywhere" craze came to an end on May 29. Instead, there is actually a measure of law and order in the parking along some streets.

It's great to see people who are too cheap to pay to park, like the policemen and women who jam bumper to bumper on Ajax Street, Besson Street and outside the Police Administration building on Edward Street, having to pay attention to the alternate parking days. Someone should speak to the workers at the Ministry of Works who do the same thing on London Street.

So, if an ambulance is hurrying to the hospital, or the police are late for a luncheon, you actually have space to pull aside and let them pass without being insulted. God in Heaven be praised. Make people use the car parks. Like the rest of us.

But not enough is being done. There is still a major parking menace outside Nicholas Towers, around the Central Bank towers and on Independence Square on either side, from lower Chacon Street to Wrightson Road. I hope the authorities are seeing this.

And I am giving warning: the next time any government vehicle is seen parking on the crossing at the intersection of Wrightson Road St Vincent Street, the accident zone, I will be sending the picture to every media house to name and shame.

In so doing, I again reiterate that the fine of $500 should be for a first offence. It should also be increased with each repeat offence, like what they do with speeding and the U-turn menace. Further, I am hoping that when the offending vehicle is being collected from the police it has the current inspection sticker, since I am seeing where people are being charged the $5,000 for this breach.

Again, the driver must be breathalysed, confirm he or she has no warrants for maintenance and the like, and the vehicle is legally tinted and is roadworthy. After all, I don't expect the TTPS to really allow an unsafe vehicle or driver to be released from its custody for a few pieces of silver.

So, there you go, no need for roadblock for hours. The police are fighting crime as easy as that.

Come on Mayor Chinua Alleyne, let's see where this takes us. Make Manning proud.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James