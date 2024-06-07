NGC secures Paris 2024 broadcast sponsorship

The National Gas Company (NGC) has secured exclusive category broadcast sponsorship for the July 26-August 11 Paris 2024 Olympic Games to be broadcasted on Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) and Sportsmax platforms in TT.

On June 5, a joint press release from NGC and Sportsmax confirmed the developments, which they said will pave the way for "approximately 2,000 hours of content during Paris 2024 airing across linear TV, Sportsmax app and websites."

The release said NGC will be a "significant" partner for Sportsmax and TTT's broadcast of the Games, and it promised to provide "the most successfully executed brand platform in the Caribbean for the Games."

Sportsmax CEO Nicholas Matthews said the organisation plans to set the bar with its coverage of the marquee global event.

"Sportsmax again will be customising the Paris Olympics broadcast and packaging it in its unique exceptional fashion for Caribbean viewers," Matthews said. "No other media company in the Caribbean will broadcast the Olympics to all 26 markets like Sportsmax.

"The coverage on TTT and SportsMax will be world-class and world-leading, and we are thrilled to partner with the NGC to ignite the Olympic spirit and engage and connect Trinbagonians like never before."

Matthews said Sportsmax are thrilled to share the journeys of the varying athletes on their quest for Olympic glory, and he said Le Baton build-up shows will be a part of an integrated Olympic campaign.

Lisa Burkett, NGC's senior manager, corporate sustainability, said sport remains a core pillar for the organisation.

"This opportunity supports our commitment to our sponsorships and partnerships, and we are eager to be at the forefront of this initiative," Burkett said.

The release said Sportsmax "is finalising discussions with brands for the other sponsorship tiers, which will be announced in the coming weeks."

With excitement and anticipation growing before the Olympics, on June 6, the TT Olympic Committee hosted a press conference at Olympic House, Port of Spain, to mark the 50-day countdown to the

games.