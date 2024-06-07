New Queen's Hall board installed

Queen's Hall board: General manager Garfield George, Michele Isaac-Constantine, Karla C Gonzales, deputy permanent secretary (Ag) Martel Waldron, chairman Dr Helmer Hilwig, deputy chairman Candice Hicks, Lissa-Anne Edwards, Sunita Lemet and Victor N Prescod. -

Instruments of appointment were presented to the newly installed board of Queen’s Hall by Martel Waldron, acting deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

The presentation took place at a ceremony on June 4 in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the opening of Queen’s Hall, a media release said.

The new board has been appointed for three years from 2024-2027. The Queen’s Hall Actsays the board must have nine members, including representatives of music, dance and drama.”

Dr Helmer Hilwig was reappointed chairman. Candice Hicks is deputy chairman.

The new board – among other duties – is responsible for establishment of policy direction and providing strategic directives for the executive team led by the general manager.

Reflecting on achievements over 65 years, the release said, "Since its inception, Queen's Hall has dedicated itself to enhancing the experience for patrons and clients through continuous upgrades and improvements to its facilities."

It said, "In recent years, the board has been guided by Government's policy to embrace sustainability and become a green facility." Initiatives to reduce energy consumption have been implemented, such as the conversion of lights to energy-efficient LED fixtures, solar-powered perimeter lights, energy-efficient stage equipment and the upgrade of the HVAC system to a VRF energy-efficient system."

Soon to be commissioned, it said, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, are three electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in the car park.

Proposed projects include constructing the Caribbean's first “garden theatre” at Queen's Hall, the release said. This project will feature solar-powered equipment, solar panel roofing, water catchment facilities, vertical garden walls, and other eco-friendly elements, setting a new standard for sustainability in the region.

Board members:

Chair: Dr Helmer Hilwig

Deputy chair: Candice Hicks

Charlene Griffith, Victor N Prescod, Karla C Gonzales, John Thomas, Lissa-Anne Edwards, Michele Isaac-Constantine and Sunita Lemet.