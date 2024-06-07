NACTA: UNC members dissatisfied with current executive

In this file photo, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets supporters at a cottage meeting on May 20. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

UNC members are dissatisfied with the performance of the incumbent members of the party's national executive (natex) and remain concerned over the fairness of the UNC's internal elections on June 15.

These were some of the findings contained in a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) survey released on June 7.

The ongoing survey was based on the response of 520 people representing the demographic composition of the population

NACTA said UNC members nationwide unanimously supported the principle of participatory intra-party democracy, in which members have a voice in selection of the party leader and other executives and candidates for elective national and local elective office, as well as in other aspects of the functioning of a party.

But NACTA added, "Almost every respondent in the ongoing survey expressed a lack of confidence in the integrity of the opposition UNC internal elections slated for June 15. They also expressed widespread dissatisfaction in the performance of most members of the natex."

Most of these members are standing for re-election to the natex on the Star slate, which is endorsed by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, whose post is not up for election on June 15.

A separate election for Persad-Bissessar's post will be held next year.

All other posts on the natex are up for grabs.

NACTA said, "Voters nationwide say that if the UNC is to be taken seriously the party’s election committee should hold a credible election that does not give advantage to any of the two competing slates and should be above reproach."

But, NACTA continued, only registered UNC members are eligible to vote on June 15.

"The survey is projecting a higher turnout than the last internal in 2022 but significantly reduced from 2001 and 2010. The findings of the survey reveal that if the elections were open in which party supporters could vote, there would be a change in the natex."

NATCA said with only registered members being allowed to vote, the Persad-Bissessar-endorsed Star slate enjoys an advantage over the rival Patriots slate with grassroots UNC supporters going into the elections.

"Star, respondents point out, is being backed by 14 MPs, party organs and machinery, and some 70 councillors and aldermen. Only five MPs and a handful of councillors are with the Patriots."

The five MPs are Rushton Paray, Dinesh Rambally, Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Dr Rai Ragbir.

Paray and Haynes-Alleyne are each challenging for deputy political leader posts on the Patriots slate.

While the current scenario hints at a landslide victory for the Star slate, NACTA said an upset victory by the Patriots cannot be ruled out, given the "widespread dissatisfaction in the performance of most members of the natex."

There remains the possibility, NACTA continued, of "cross-slate voting with many voters disapproving of incumbents in the Star slate that are a negative draw."

The survey repeated the findings of previous surveys on the UNC internal elections, in which voters remain concerned about the elections being manipulated in favour of the incumbent Natex, and the inability of the party to defeat the PNM in next year's general election should a Star-led or -dominated natex be in charge of the UNC going into that election.

NACTA said the majority of UNC members maintain a change in the status quo in the party's natex will give the UNC a more robust chance of removing the PNM from office next year.

But NACTA added that UNC members repeat the views in previous surveys that unless intra-party democracy is shown to be strong in the UNC on June 15, and if the UNC fails to expand its base, it will lose to the PNM.

Based on recent surveys and current predictions, NACTA said, "The PNM is projected to pick up four seats from UNC in Trinidad with a competitive contest for two seats in Tobago. But regardless of the outcome in Tobago, the PNM will win enough seats in Trinidad to retain office. Voters, including supporters of the UNC, do not view the current composition of the UNC as a viable alternative to the PNM."