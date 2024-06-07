Love Is Ah Wuk! comes to Shaw Park

A scene from the play Love is a Wuk! -

Tobago, Love Is Ah Wuk! is finally here, for one night only on Saturday, at Shaw Park Complex.

It will be a night of non-stop laughter and unforgettable entertainment as RS/RR Productions brings its audience-acclaimed hit comedy, Love Is Ah Wuk!, a media release said.

Love Is Ah Wuk! takes you on a sides-splitting adventure, where six hapless souls seek solace from life’s chaos in a charming beach home in Tobago.

With secrets abound and desires running wild, get ready for a rollercoaster of passion, betrayal, and redemption. Brace for the uproarious twists and turns as jealousy sparks, hate brews, love blossoms, and failing marriages hang on for dear life. Prepare to be captivated as the intertwined lives of these individuals unravel amidst a whirlwind of hilarity, suspense, romance, and unexpected revelations, the release said.

From acclaimed playwright Ricardo Samuel, featuring in this mad romp are actors Richard Ragoobaringh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo-Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron “Rawkus” Remy, Natasha Lake, and Nicholas Subero. The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

Showtime is 8.30 pm.