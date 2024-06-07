Government needs to serve entire country

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am compelled to address a pressing concern that seems to be on the minds of citizens: Is Keith Rowley the Prime Minister of just the PNM or of the entire country?

This question arises from the apparent disregard both Rowley and the PNM government have shown towards the welfare of the people of TT. There is a growing sentiment that the current administration is more focused on party politics than on the pressing issues affecting the country.

Crime rates continue to soar, economic challenges persist, and social services are failing to meet the needs of citizens. Yet the Government's responses have been inadequate, leaving many feeling abandoned and disenfranchised. It appears that the voices of the people are being drowned out by political rhetoric and partisan agendas.

Enough is enough. The citizens deserve a government that genuinely cares about their well-being and is committed to addressing the myriad issues that plague our society. We need leadership that prioritises the nation over party lines, that listens to the concerns of the people, and that takes decisive action to improve the lives of all citizens.

Rowley must remember that he was elected to serve the entire country, not just his party. It is time for him and the PNM government to demonstrate their commitment to the people of TT through transparent, inclusive and effective governance.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima