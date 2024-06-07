Fusion Steel 2.0 – back and better

Fusion Steel 2.0 goes through its wide-ranging repertoire. - Yvonne Webb

FUSION Steel 2.0 gave credence to the boast that they are back and better at their relaunch of an unforgettable evening of pan, on May 26, at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Under the moonlit sky, the courtyard served as the perfect location for the rebirth of the band, before a very intimate audience.

Included among them, San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, San Fernando City councillor Ryaad Hosein, vice president of TUCO Ras Kommanda and chairman of Pan Trinbago South Central Region Philip Barker.

The real shinning stars on that night, however, were under the covered tents, displaying their distinct talent, first as individuals and then collectively, as the band.

Starting slowly and delivering some feel-good moments, in the first half, pannists showed off their skills on the tenor, double tenors and double seconds as proud parents and relatives captured still images and videos on their cell phones of their five minutes of fame.

The youthful members, under the astute leadership of CEO Darren "Sheppy" Sheppard, captivated their audience with a wide-ranging repertoire of jazz, calypso, funk, soul, reggae, pop, and unmistakable love songs.

They offered hits such as Spain, Sweet Love, Ordinary People by the performer dubbed Isa “De Solo Boss” Samuel, Raphael Lezama’s interpretation of Tevin Campbell’s Can We talk for a Minute and Jeremy Granado’s Pump Me Up.

The second half saw "Sheppy" joining with the band for a single performance of Jamaican Chronixx's song Skankin’ Sweet.

Adding some magic to the mix was amazing vocalist Kizzie Huggins accompanied by the versatile band which demonstrated its ability to respond to any musical genre.

Huggins vocal notes struck a peak as she performed the popular Water by Tyla and, When Jesus Says Yes, Nobody Can’t Say No, influencing a clapping and sing-along from the audience.

She transformed into the sultry seductress as she moved from the stage to the VIP area, getting up close and personal with an open invitation, “Baby come to me.”

The tenure was toned down as she delivered the powerful message in the music of Ella Andall's Missing Generation, commenting on the crime situation while calling for more love in the nation.

Saxophonist Daryl Ryan blew the minds of the audience with his performance of the upbeat Michael Jackson’s Working Day and Night.

Fusion Steel was birthed in 2009 as a business initiative between Sheppard and Kaizen Environmental, with a group of 24 young people.

Sheppard explained the idea was to have a band that was not necessarily “a pan side,” but a business entity, an ensemble that could straddle corporate and jazz events, weddings, christenings, but also big band fetes.

Sharing a bit of the journey from then to now, Sheppard recalled having to personally seek out parents, grandparents of the potential members to sell them on the vision. Now, he said, they have members to form ten more bands. In one instance, he recalled, he even had to consult with two pastors of the potential drummer.

“I had to speak to his mom, who I knew from primary school and two pastors who came to the rehearsal space, to inspect the space and then sit in the rehearsal to make sure the music we were playing, ‘glorified his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.’

“They were kind of disappointed because we had one or two wining songs.”

Two years into that journey, Sheppard and Kaizen parted ways on differences on issues relative to creativity and direction.

“We branched off on our own, and we started from scratch with no instruments.”

Determined to succeed in his quest to inculcate the love of the instrument in the youth to continue the pan legacy, Sheppard sought the assistance of Fyzabad Secondary School teacher and drama legend Zeno Constance.

Under this arrangement, the players journeyed to Fyzabad nightly to practise on the school’s instrument to keep up with engagements coming their way.

This struggle led to a pact to invest every cent in acquiring instruments which they did for 12 players.

For its participation in Panorama, instruments were borrowed and what could not be borrowed, “were taken from NLCB Fonclaire,” where he is now the manager and CEO.

With energies again being "scattered" in 2019, Sheppard decided to shut down and start all over with Fusion Steel 2.0.

Its re-entry into the 2023 Small Conventional Bands finals saw the band placing 11th, but Sheppard said he was not disappointed but happy just to be back in preparation for 2024 which was its "breakthrough year."

In 2024, the band achieved noteworthy results in the National Small Bands finals, placing fifth, along with victory in the inaugural Ken “Professor” Philmore South/Central Pan Champs competition.

Now, Sheppard and Fusion Steel 2.0, a product of the Fonclaire family, are ready to take on the world.

“I am thinking of taking the band international,” he told Newsday after the show.

“This is pan business.”