Freeport man charged for HDC unit scam

- File photo

JUNIOR Rajkumar, 33, was charged with eight counts of money laundering and one count of larceny on June 5 when he appeared before Master Shabana Shah at the Port of Spain High Court.

A press release from the police on June 7 said Rajkumar of Mission Road, Freeport was granted bail with surety of $65,000 and must report to the Freeport Police Station once a week between 6am and 6pm.

Rajkumar was reported by a female victim who told police in August 2020, she deposited a total of $8,000 into the bank account of a man who had led her to believe that he could help her get a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) unit.

The victim later found this was untrue, but could not get back her money repaid.

After she reported the issue to the police the Fraud Squad launched an investigation.

Central Division officers arrested Rajkumar on June 4 and the Fraud Squad charged him with the offences.

The release said, "The Fraud Squad is once again reminding members of the public that the only institution they should obtain any documents and approvals for HDC units is from the HDC itself."

It advised people to contact the HDC to do their due diligence before doing any transactions for units.