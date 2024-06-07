Cariri launches virtual learning platform

Cariri CEO Hans-Erich Schulz. Photo courtesy Cariri -

The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri) has launched the Innovation Nation Training Programme, a virtual learning platform that focuses on science, innovation, entrepreneurship and climate action.

In a media release, Cariri said the programme is designed to empower 3,500 students across TT.

The virtual platform is expected to give students the flexibility to follow the programme at their own pace from the comfort of their homes over the July/August vacation period.

“Under the expert guidance of the facilitators at Cariri, participants will delve into various disciplines, including computer science, engineering, innovation, business development and climate action/sustainable energy.

“The programme adopts a multi-disciplinary, micro-learning approach, providing students with a holistic understanding of emerging concepts from an industry standpoint,” the release said.

Students who complete their chosen fields will have a chance to compete in the PowerUp! competition, carded for August, which will give them a chance to win cash prizes.

“Cariri is proud to lead the charge in equipping TT’s youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” said Hans-Erich Schulz, CEO of Cariri. “Through this collaborative effort, we are not only fostering innovation and entrepreneurship but also nurturing a generation of change-makers, ready to tackle the pressing challenges of tomorrow.”