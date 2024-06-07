Attorney charged with larceny

KAVITA Persad, an attorney-at-law, was charged with larceny of $224,625 when she appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on June 3.

A police release on June 7 said Persad was granted bail with surety of $350,000 and must report to the Arouca Police Station once a week between 6am and 6pm.

Persad was reported to police by a victim who said from December 2021-April 2022, they paid a total of $224,625 to an attorney-at-law for legal services in relation to a High Court matter, after they were led to believe she could help.

They said checks with the High Court showed she had not provided the legal services as promised, and the victim could not get the money repaid.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad, which investigated.

An exercise on May 30 in the Northern Division resulted in Persad's being arrested and charged with larceny by the Fraud Squad.

The matter was adjourned to July 2.