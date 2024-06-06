Women Soca Warriors lose 3-0 to Curacao to end Caribbean Queen's tourney

TT's senior women's football team. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago's women's football team were handed a second straight loss to end the week-long Caribbean Queen's friendly tournament on June 3 when they were beaten 3-0 by hosts Curacao at the Stadion Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca, Willemstad, Curacao.

Needing a point to top the three-team invitational tournament, the women Soca Warriors conceded all three goals within the first 35 minutes as their hopes of winning the tournament were comprehensively dashed.

The visitors had the worst start possible in the encounter, as they conceded a goal inside the first 30 seconds when captain and defender Victoria Swift turned into her own net at the end of a right-side Curacao attack.

After TT attacking midfielder Asha James made a sliding tackle in the Curacao half, the ball trickled out to the right wing where Soca Warriors left back Chrissy Mitchell was caught out of position. A dangerous low cross was then bundled past goalkeeper Mikaela Yearwood by the retreating Swift.

By the 18th minute, teenager Jeleaugh Rosa doubled the home team's advantage with a ferocious right-footed shot from 25-plus yards after brushing aside youthful TT attacker Rasheda Archer in the middle of the park.

In the 33rd minute, Yearwood conceded another strike from outside the area, when the tricky Kadisha Martina cut inside her marker from the left flank and curled a beautiful right-footed shot past the despairing dive of the women Warriors keeper.

Coach Richard Hood's team didn't concede in the second half, but they did end the game a player short after James and Rosa were sent off in the 75th minute for an unpleasant coming together in the Curacao half. Seconds before, Rosa put in a strong – but fair – tackle on James near the sideline.

As TT looked to initiate their attack, Rosa barged into James who took exception and squared up to the Curacao goal scorer. Players from both teams rushed to intervene, but the referee had the final say as he showed both players straight red cards.

In their third game of the tournament on June 9, the women Soca Warriors lost 1-0 to Aruba. The Curacao defeat relegated them to second spot, with Aruba topping the tourney with seven points to TT's six.