US cricket team stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) on ground, reacts as United States' Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar (R) celebrate during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 7, 2024. - AP PHOTO

The United States cricket team defeated Pakistan in a super over by five runs on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas in game 11 of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Batting first Pakistan posted 159 for seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam led the way with a hard-fought 44 which came off of 43 deliveries. He was supported by Shadab Khan who scored 40 and Shaheen Shah Afridi who made a brisk 23 batting lower down the order.

For the USA cricket team Nosthush Kenjige took three wickets for 30 runs while Saurabh Netravalkar took two wickets.

In reply, the United States got to 159 for three.

USA skipper Monank Patel made 50, while savior from their first-game triumph against Canada, Aaron Jones followed up his first-game 94, with a well-played 36 not out.

It was Nitish Kumar who scored a last-ball boundary (four) off of Haris Rauf's bowling to secure the super over – a one-over tiebreaker.

The USA team batted first and scored 18 runs off Mohammed Amir's over, with Jones again scored 11 runs from six balls. Amir conceded seven wides in his over.

Pakistan chasing 19 for victory could only manage to get 13 after, Netravalkar, only conceded nine runs – the other four runs came from leg-byes which do not affect Netravalkar bowling figures.

It was the first meeting between both teams in any format of the game.

USA who are still an associate nation beat the full member team, making it the first, in this year's edition of the tournament. The USA team who are still perfect in this World Cup next play India on June 12. Pakistan next play India on June 9.