[UPDATED] One dead, two wounded in Cocorite

One man is dead and two injured after a shooting at Powder Magazine Road in Cocorite on June 6. Kern Moore, 42, died at the scene. - Photo by Roger Jacob

ANOTHER murder took place in the Cocorite community on June 6, resulting in the death of 43-year-old Kern Moore.

This killing took place a little over a month after a mass shooting at Powder Magazine Phase One left four dead and eight wounded on May 4.

Residents said around 11.30pm they heard gunshots nearby and called the police.

Police said around 12.10am Western Division officers went to a house approximately 50 feet from the road.

They saw Moore lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead by the district medical officer and his body removed.

Newsday visited Powder Magazine on June 6, but the family declined to speak with the media.

Two men, 34 and 46, from Morvant and Cocorite respectively, were also injured during the shooting. They were taken to hospital and are listed in a stable condition.

Residents say Moore was not from Cocorite, but had family there.

In the last month five people have been gunned down in the area.

On May 4, gunmen opened fire on a group of limers, killing four and injuring eight people. Those killed were Shaquille Ottley, 22, Sadiki Ottley, 31, Jonathan Osmond, 36, and Antonio Jack, 57.

One man was held in connection with the May 4 shooting.

Investigations are ongoing in the June 6 shooting.