Monument planned for 180th Indian Arrival anniversary

Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Cultural Heritage Ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago (CHATT) revealed at their annual Indian Arrival Day Breakfast that Trinidad and Tobago can expect a monument to be erected to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indians next year.

A media release said Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit unveiled a picture of the monument at a May 30 event at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas. CHATT said they expect the monument to serve as a tourist attraction and a source of inspiration for generations to come. Architect Jaspal Bhogal and his team did the design drawings.

CHATT president Mahindra Maharaj said in his address the organisation continues to grow in support, and shared its intention to undertake this momentous task to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in TT. Dr Neil Parsan delivered the feature address, in which he shared his thoughts on the way forward for East Indian descendants.

He said, “As the 5th-7th generation of descendants, it is imperative for us to now pave the way for generations to come by focusing on the global level as opposed to the country level, as descendants can now be found in many countries across the globe.

“The dreams of our forefathers were not achieved as a sprint or a marathon, but as a relay. In similar manner, we must endeavour to leave our country, and the world, a better place than we met it by being steadfast in our aspirations and seeking inspiration from the right leadership.”

Other speakers included Dr Sandeep Maharaj and chief financial officer at Interchem Ltd Ria Boodoo.

Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai and MPs Rushton Paray and Anita Haynes-Alleyne also attended the event.