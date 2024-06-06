Kareem Paul appointed TTFA general secretary

THE Kieron Edwards-led Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) confirmed one of its first major moves on June 4 with the appointment of a new general secretary, Kareem Paul.

The TTFA made the announcement via a press release, which said the TTFA's board officially appointed Paul on June 1.

The contract of former TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed expired on May 31. Mohammed served as an assistant to the Robert Hadad-led TTFA normalisation committee from May-December 2020, before he was made acting general secretary in January 2021. Mohammed acted in the role for over two years before being confirmed as TTFA general secretary last March.

As it ushered in his successor, the release said, "The TTFA also wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to outgoing general secretary Amiel Mohammed for his exemplary service under the normalisation committee.

"The FA is deeply appreciative of the hard work and dedication he would have brought to this role from 2021-2024."

The TTFA said Paul, a chartered accountant, "brings a wealth of experience in leadership, management and finance expertise to his new role."

Paul will oversee key facets of the TTFA such as its organisational strategies, policy implementation and stakeholder relations.

"Paul's commitment and innovative approach will be invaluable as we move forward towards achieving new heights under the leadership of recently elected president Kieron Edwards and his executive," the TTFA said.

The release said Paul is a past student of Tunapuna Government Secondary and St Augustine Secondary, "where he excelled both academically and as a sportsman, earning multiple accolades along the way."

His new TTFA role aside, Paul is expected to contest a seat at the June 8 Northern Football Association (NFA) elections, when he challenges UWI lecturer Roger Watts for an ordinary member position.

Caledonia FC assistant coach and trainer Akel Baig and Trendsetter Hawks member Edwin Jones will battle for the NFA's presidency at the election, which will be overseen by the TTFA's electoral committee of Boni Bishop, Azaad Khan and former TT Football Referees Association president Osmond Downer.

On April 13, Downer became TTFA vice-president when Edwards' Team Progressive slate defeated TT Premier Football League CEO Colin Wharfe's Team Transformation slate by a 38-19 margin at the TTFA election at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.