Woman threatens prosecutor after Princes Town court case

Princes Town police station

Southern Division police are trying to find a woman who threatened an attorney/police prosecutor on June 3 outside the Princes Town police station.

Newsday learnt that Cpl Ramanan, of the Masters Court (south) in Princes Town, prosecuted a case earlier in the day, when a man appeared before High Court Master Shabiki Cazabon charged with gun-related offences.

Ramanan had objected to bail being granted to him, and the master agreed with the objection, denied bail and remanded the accused man into custody.

A police report said at around 1.30 pm, after the case was called, the prosecutor was standing in front of the police station as a black car was driving along High Street.

The car slowed down and a female passenger in the front seat pointed toward Ramanan.

She allegedly accused him of sending the accused man “up the road,” meaning in police custody.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, also called him “bad police," adding, “But my vengeance will make you pay for that with your life. Watch and see. I have your picture and I know where you living.”

The car drove off.

Investigations are ongoing.