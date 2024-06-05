Trinidad and Tobago sprint legend speaks at UN Assembly

TT sprint legend Ato Boldon. - ROGER JACOB/ Newsday File Photo

FOUR-TIME Olympic medallist Ato Boldon is calling on more attention to be given to sports at the grassroots level, as he has seen how sport can transform lives. Boldon was a speaker on June 5 at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly High-Level Debate on Crime Prevention and Sustainable Development Through Sports at the UN headquarters in New York.

Boldon, who is now an analyst for NBC, earned medals in the 100-metre and 200m events at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"My previous role as sports ambassador for my home country of TT and for my sport of athletics has shown me first hand what a force sport can be for good," Boldon said.

He said having better facilities can lift an entire community.

"I have seen in my own home country how simply installing lights (at sporting grounds) so that young people have a place to play sports at night, instead of getting into trouble, can transform entire communities."

Boldon gave his thoughts on what areas need the most attention.

"Let's just be sure, particularly at the grassroots level, that we are giving not just money but the very best of our time, energy and full attention to the things that sport and nothing else but sport, can help us achieve as a planet."

Using an example of two Caribbean athletes who can inspire a generation, Boldon said, "This Summer (at the 2024 Paris Olympics), two countries that have never won Olympic medals, have the best chance to do so than they have ever had – St Lucia and Dominica."

St Lucian Julian Alfred is the 60m indoor world champion and Dominican Thea LaFond is a world indoor champion in the triple jump event.

"Their home countries will hold thier collective breathe as they compete for gold in Paris this summer. But, it will be so much more than chasing medals. For a generation of young boys, and especially girls, they will for the first time be able to watch someone from their nation challenge for the biggest prize in all of sport. The value to those young hearts and minds will be simply put – immeasurable."