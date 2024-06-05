Trinidad and Tobago boxer Tianna Guy to fight ex-Olympic champ in Paris

TT boxer Tianna Guy. - Photo courtesy AIBA

AFTER missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games following a qualifying loss in Thailand last month, Trinidad and Tobago boxer Tianna Guy will have a chance for redemption when she fights former Olympic champion Estelle Mossely at the International English Boxing Tournament in France on June 8.

Guy and fellow TT boxer Donnel Phillip will contest two bouts each at the four-day event, also set to include fighters from Algeria, Brazil, Spain and the host nation France. The event started on Wednesday, with the TT boxers scheduled to take to the ring at the Westfield Forum des Halles in Paris on Friday and Saturday.

Guy will contest the women’s 60kg class, with Phillip competing in the men’s 63.5kg class. The TT boxers will both square off against Spanish opposition on Friday, before tackling their French counterparts on Saturday.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Mossely fought her way to women’s lightweight gold when she defeated China’s Yin Junhua in the final. Mossely also grabbed lightweight gold at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championship in 2016.

The Paris event will also feature French fighter Sofiane Oumiha, who has great pedigree. Oumiha is a three-time World lightweight champion (2017, 2021, 2023), while he also grabbed a lightweight silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Guy said she was “super grateful and thankful” to rub shoulders with two of France’s finest boxers.

“I missed out on the Paris Olympics. But thankfully, I’m here and getting to compete and represent TT in some form or fashion,” Guy told Newsday.

“The opportunity came about while I was in Thailand in the training camp. I did some work with Estelle.

“She’s a decorated boxer. After we did some work, they reached out and said they would love to have me here and the rest is history. I’m super excited about it.”

After her dreams of fighting in Paris for the 2024 Olympics were dashed in Bangkok, Guy will fight in the French capital against a former Olympic and world champion under different circumstances.

The event will conclude on June 9.