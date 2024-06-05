Taking aim at gun ownership

Nyree D Alfonso -

NOT FOR the first time I have felt compelled to document my utter dismay and disappointment with the Government’s decision to openly attack the legal framework/regime for legal gun ownership in the country. Except for one or two attempts by local journalists to highlight the latest in a long line of unfortunate and concerted attacks on the very small percentage of legal firearm owners, the national population, the Opposition, social commentators and, more regrettably, the stakeholders of this beleaguered industry have remained largely silent and complacent.

In a matter of months, the Commissioner of Police (CoP) has deemed almost all Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) invalid due to their holders failing to renew them prior to 2024 and has stymied the sport of hunting and competitive shooting, curtailed farmers’ ability to destroy pests which attack their crops and has negatively affected the ability of FUL holders to train with their legally issued firearms. There has also been a slowing of the pace of the granting of Firearms User’s (Employee’s) Certificates (FUECs) and precepts. These latter matters significantly affect the security industry.

These “accomplishments” have largely been accomplished by inertia by the CoP and I have no doubt that this inertia has been directed and orchestrated by those who have arrogated unto themselves the formulation of policy positions with respect to firearm ownership and usage, which is unarguably contrary to the provisions of the Firearms Act.

We have now progressed beyond the aforesaid acts to more direct attacks on those of us either fortunate enough or, depending on your perspective, who have the misfortune and responsibility that is attendant with owning a firearm. The first step was the “leaked” Draft Firearms Control Bill circulated by the CoP. The stated objective of same being the development of a “comprehensive system of firearms control regulation in Trinidad and Tobago.” Among the objectionable aspects of the proposed draft bill are the following:

1. Gun-free zones.

2. Dichotomy between licences to carry a firearm and to possess same (meaning you can own a firearm but carry it nowhere beyond your home and perhaps a range).

3. A newly created criterion whereby the applicant must demonstrate that he/she is “at greater risk of attack to life and limb than the general public” and, therefore, the acquisition of a firearm “is appropriate and necessary to reduce this risk.”

Well, I have a memo for the chairman of the National Security Council and Minister Hinds among others: every member of the public, rich or poor, of African or Indian descent and everything in between or outside of these ethnic groupings believes their safety and security are in peril because of the actions of brazen and ruthless criminals whom the security forces seem largely powerless to stop.

The exception to this unhappy and unacceptable state is enjoyed by members of our esteemed Government who are lucky enough to have the protection of the security forces.

But lest I digress, the focus of this commentary was intended to be the most recent frontal attack on firearm dealers, FUL and FUEC holders and range operators. The Bureau of Industry and Security (a division of the US Department of Commerce) recently announced a revision of the US Government’s licensing policies for the export of certain firearms, related components and ammunition. The said revised rules became effective on May 30.

On a review of this US revised policy position, it is clear that same is premised on a decision to apply “additional scrutiny” to applications for the export of American-made guns and ammunition. Ostensibly, the intentions of the revised policy position appear well intentioned. Having immersed myself in full breath of the policy decisions and data which gave rise to them and seeking out counsel from well-placed colleagues in Washington DC, I can say unequivocally that the intentions were never good.

The policy now put in place by the US Government appears to be premised on a finding that in this country a major source of illegal firearms in the hands of violent criminal elements is the legal importation of guns into this country. It seems clear that our Government, among others, has sought the assistance of the American government to address active diversion of arms and ammunition legally imported into TT which, it has been advanced, is “fuelling violence, criminal activity and instability.”

What, pray tell, Prime Minister and Minister Hinds, is the source of this information? The country is awash with illegal guns and ammunition. The evidence of this fact is the numerous “shoot-outs” in which large numbers of spent shells are recovered from crime scenes and the reports of heavily armed people who spew the live version at their victims.

Where is the evidence that legal imports of arms and ammunition are being “diverted” into the hands of such criminals? If this is the case, then one would have expected well publicised prosecutions of various firearms dealers. How is it that the only people who are heavily regulated, subject to statutory inspections and onerous record-keeping are the source of now ubiquitous illegal firearms being used to commit violent and brazen crime?

I suppose it has escaped the attention of the powers that be that certain types of firearms (on the rare occasions when they are recovered) cannot be imported, much less sold, by legal firearm dealers because of existing legislative prohibitions.

As a consequence of “the assistance” sought by our government on the premise that legal firearms and ammunition are being used by the criminal elements to commit crimes, TT has been placed on a list of 36 countries in which there is a “substantial risk that lawful firearms exports (from the US) to non-governmental end users (such as local firearms dealers) will be diverted or misused in a manner adverse to US national security and foreign policy interests.”

The US Department of Commerce has, in an effort to prevent a state of affairs which does not exist, applied a presumption of denial policy to all applications for the export of arms and ammunition to all “non-government end users” in TT, that is, our local protective services.

In a world where very little can take me by surprise, the TT Government has achieved this in spades. Does the Government care to admit that it is ammunition marked with TTPS or TTR which is being found on crime scenes?

Do they care to remember a large haul of illegal ammunition and firearms in a shipping container still neatly packaged in its manufacturer’s packaging? The protective services know the sources of illegal arms and ammunition flooding into the country but choose to focus on the holders of legal firearms and ammunition and the dealers who sell to them. What does this say about the intellectual bankruptcy which passes for governance in our country?

Lastly, lest I have lost anyone on the garden path, TT, by virtue of our request for “assistance” from the US Government to stem the tide of a made-up problem, has the distinction of joining the likes of Burkina Faso, Burundi, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Niger, Uganda, Vietnam and Yemen.

These states, among others, having been identified as largely incapable of managing the importation of legal arms and ammunition due to high and uncontrolled degrees of organised crime, human rights abuses, drug trafficking, high degrees of corruption among government officials who “work directly” with criminal organisations to traffic diverted US-made firearms and have shown an inability to “manage and control legal arms shipments.”

Did our esteemed leaders think their position through? How are holders of legal firearms going to purchase ammunition to train and keep for their use when import applications to American suppliers and manufacturers will now be met with a policy position by which such applications will be viewed through the prism of “a presumption that the application will be denied."

What is the impact on our desire to attract foreign investment of finding ourself, at the request of the Government, on a list of countries plagued by corruption, instability and unable to control the legal import of firearms and ammunition, something which has been accomplished for many decades.

It is time to take stock of where we are going as a country before it is too late.

Nyree D Alfonso is an attorney and notary public