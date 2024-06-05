Sangre Grande security guard accidentally shot in leg

A security officer contracted by T&TEC is recovering from a gunshot wound after a customer’s legal gun accidentally fired and shot him.

Reports say the customer went into the Sangre Grande branch on June 3 around 8.30 am to pay a bill and was in the reception area when his gun went off.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Denzil Appoon, of Grand Couva. Appoon was standing at the entrance of the building when he was shot in the lower left leg.

PC Buchoon and PC Wong of the Sangre Grande Police Station seized the customer’s licensed Glock 19 pistol with two magazines and 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He was taken to the Sangre Grande Police Station and PC Wong is investigating.