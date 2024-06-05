Daren Sammy keeps faith in Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has Daren Sammy's faith. -

THERE is no doubt that Shimron Hetmyer has the ability, but his commitment to West Indies cricket is often questioned. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has taken a gamble on Hetmyer, choosing him on the 15-man squad for the tournament.

Hetmyer, 27, has failed multiple fitness tests during his career and also missed his flight to the last T20 World Cup. During his time in West Indies colours he has also made himself unavailable for selection.

In the December 2023 home T20 series against England, Hetmyer was dropped by the Windies owing to poor form.

The talent of Hetmyer was evident early on as he led West Indies to the 2016 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup title. It was not long before he was selected for the West Indies senior team as he was chosen in 2017 to play on the Test and One-Day teams and by 2018 was in the T20 squad.

Hetmyer will be considered an underachiever by some, as he averages just over 20 in almost 60 T20 matches for West Indies. His Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals have believed in him this season as he featured in most of the team's matches in the 2024 tournament. Getting time in the middle in the build-up to the T20 World Cup will benefit Hetmyer and West Indies.

He has played a few cameos at the end of the innings for the Royals, proving why he is still considered one of the most talented players in the region. Hetty, as he is called, has ended not out many times as he often comes out to bat in the final five overs. In one innings against Punjab Kings on April 13, he cracked 27 not out off only ten deliveries with one four and three sixes to steer the Royals to a victory.

His fielding is underrated as he has one of the safest hands in the West Indies team, rarely dropping catches. With a positive attitude, Hetmyer will certainly be a key component on the team as he is always smiling which brings energy to any squad.

With more right-handers in the Windies squad, Hetmyer will bring variety to the batting line-up as a left-hander. The only other top or middle-order left-handers in the team are Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford.

Hetmyer could definitely be a player to look out for at the World Cup, only time will tell if he is completely focused on the task at hand.