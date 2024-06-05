Playwrights to read Family Is Family script

-

The June instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held on the first Wednesday of every month, will feature the reading of the script for the pilot episode of a series called Family Is Family by Niques Francois.

The reading will take place on June 5 at 7 pm via Zoom.

The Alfonsos are a working-class family who live on the outskirts of Port of Spain. David and Giselle run a small shop and deal with the challenges of having a blended family.

Playwright Niques (Veronique) Francois is a writer, director, content creator and teacher. Her repertoire includes three-act scripts, short plays, television scripts, poems, songs, novels and non-fiction essays.

Francois is a regular in the playwrights' circle. Scripts from her repertoire read in the MRTS include How to Get Away with Horn (2021), Who Cah Hear (2020), Noise! The Sound of Rebellion (2020) and The Death of Me (2019).

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to help the playwright develop the script further.

Plays read in 2024 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2025.

For more info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on the National Drama Association's website.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81952622857

Meeting ID: 819 5262 2857