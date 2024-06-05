Panic in a pandemic: Tobago in 1854/1855

Dr Rita Pemberton -

THE PANIC and fear stimulated by the covid19 pandemic were by no means new: they were previously experienced when the cholera pandemic occurred during the 19th century.

The scourge of cholera made its way through the region. As the disease traversed the region, the colonial administration in each territory panicked helplessly because neither cause nor cure was known and there was no mechanism proven to prevent the ravages of the disease, which was no respecter of race, colour, class or status.

In the vain attempt to curtail the spread, most territories responded with laws which were based on sanitation, a reflection of the view that the disease was caused by the dirty habits of the population.

In Tobago, several Quarantine Acts preceded the Sanitary Act, which was passed on August 24, 1853. Its stated purpose was to secure the cleanliness of the towns and districts and the health of the inhabitants, although the island lacked the basic sanitation infrastructure.

However, in response to the spread of the disease to neighbouring territories in 1854, on October 15 Tobago’s administration implemented another law which repealed the previous laws as it sought to prevent the introduction of infectious diseases. This new law, which was undoubtedly a panic reaction to the trajectory of the disease in the neighbouring territories, had as its focus the prevention of introduction of disease-causing agents into the island from outside sources.

The island’s medical officer of health at the port or bay was the official in charge of the entire operation, and it was the duty of the harbour master to advertise the law to incoming ship captains. The harbour master was designated a quarantine officer, and the governor was authorised to appoint additional officers if and when required.

The duties of quarantine officers included attending to the needs of the quarantined vessels and enforcing obedience to the law. They were paid eight shillings for each ship they attended by the owner or master of the affected ship and eight shillings from the island’s treasury.

Quarantine officers were required to keep a safe distance from quarantined vessels and were to do business, by speech only, from the windward side of the vessel and provide such vessels only with food, water and medicines. They were not allowed to make physical contact with any letters or items of clothing from the ship. There was provision for punishing those officers who contravened the law.

The medical officer of health was authorised to go on board a quarantined vessel only to ascertain the state of health of the crew and passengers. This officer was required to board the vessel on the weather or windward side. His remuneration was £1 12 shillings from the public purse and the same amount from the ship’s captain or owner.

To enforce the law, particularly regarding the administrative difficulty of effectively supervising the many bays and inlets around the island, power of arrest of non-compliant people was given to quarantine officers, constables, sailors, fishermen or anyone who lived by the sea.

The administration focused its attention to ships, which were important agents in the spread of cholera around the world. Their initial emphasis was on the state of health of the crew and passengers on any ship or ships which entered the island's ports.

The law required every vessel coming from the US or any port in the Caribbean to provide information on the state of health of people aboard: the number who had fallen ill or died during the voyage, those who were sick at the time of arrival in Tobago and those who were likely to die while the vessel was in Tobago, or anyone who constituted a threat to the stability of the island.

Such a vessel would be required to anchor and remain at the safe place designated by the governor in council and be liable to quarantine if the officials so decreed. No one was allowed to leave the ship and anyone who contravened the prohibition could be required to return to the ship and remain on board until the required compliances had been honoured. Anyone deliberately breaking the rules would be guilty of a misdemeanour.

It was illegal for any resident of Tobago to board such a vessel or remove items of clothing or bedding from it. This offence was punishable by fine or imprisonment, or the person could be quarantined by the medical officer of health until it was deemed safe to allow them to land after being questioned about their whereabouts.

Ships deemed clean would be issued with a clean bill of health and could disembark their passengers, who would be able to do business on the island without further interruption. If a bill of health was not issued, the ship would be ordered to depart the island. A bill of health would not be given if the ship was considered unclean or suspected to be infected and the ship’s captain could not guarantee that linens and bedding aboard were not contaminated.

Anyone other than the medical officer of health who broke a quarantine order and boarded a vessel or tried to land would be arrested and forced to return to their vessel and remain on board until authorised to leave, or be quarantined for such time and at such place as determined by governor and council.

The police officer or constable who accompanied the medical officer of health was authorised to seize goods from anyone caught unloading or transporting unfumigated items such as letters, goods or clothes from ships under quarantine. The seized items would be returned to the ship, burned or buried at sea. Any vessel which traversed the island’s waters without authority would be quarantined.

The fact is that the shipping business in Tobago had declined considerably.

It was considered important to separate infected people from the rest of the community, and therefore those who broke the quarantine orders and made unauthorised contact with a ship and/or people under quarantine would be arrested and housed at a lazarette or other approved location. When it was considered safe to release them from detention they could be arrested and charged between £1 and £20 or imprisoned for two weeks-three months.

By the end of 1855, even though the majority of the population existed without basic sanitary infrastructure and provision for clean water, Tobago, which would have been fertile ground for the spread of cholera, had not recorded a single case.

While the members of the ruling class were vociferous in their praise for being spared the trauma of that disastrous affliction, it was not due to the laws and the system implemented. Rather, the island was inadvertently served by its declining economy, which left it out of the route of the trading ships which transported infected people from one island in the region to another.