Pacer Shamar Joseph gets ready for World Cup T20s

Shamar Joseph. - Photo courtesy Cricket Australia

Guyanese fast bowler Shamar Joseph makes his T20 World Cup berth fresh off a 3-0 T20I series-winning debut against South Africa at home in the Caribbean, just days before the showpiece event bowls off.

Joseph, 24, finished with fair figures of three wickets for 67 runs from eight overs, playing all three games. He batted once and finished unbeaten, without scoring.

Before South Africa’s tour, he was the only player on the maroon squad who was yet to make his international debut.

Despite his inexperience, it’s almost clear that he was selected to the T20 World Cup team owing to his historic Player of the Series performance against Australia at The Gabba in January.

There, Joseph, on debut, captured 1/56 in the first innings and then ripped through Australia’s batting order in the second, to grab a historic 7/68.

His aggressive spell earned West Indies their first Test win in Australia for 27 years, as he guided them to an eight-run triumph in the second Test, to level the two-match series.

Joseph’s spell was ruthless and earned him global praise from former and current players, commentators, enthusiasts and fans of the gentleman’s game. Ironically, those were the only two Test matches he’s ever played for the Caribbean team.

Joseph has also never featured for the region’s One-Day International and T20I teams. His career-changing spell also earned him a coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Lucknow Super Giants.

His first T20 match came at last year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), for home franchise Guyana Amazon Warriors, against Barbados Royals. He emerged wicket-less in that match.

Fast forward to the recent IPL, he featured once for Lucknow, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 14. There, he bowled four overs for 47 runs and took no wickets.

However, many West Indies fans believe he may be a wild card for the two-time T20 World Cup winners, while others remain doubtful about his selection to the team.

In December 2023, before he wrecked Australia, Joseph was selected to the West Indies A team which toured South Africa for two Test matches. He bowled well and racked up 3/57 and 1/57 in the first match, and 3/65 and 5/76 in the second.