Oropune man shot dead a week after release from jail

File photo -

Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed one week after being released from prison.

Samuel "Cornflakes" Noel’s body was found near his home in Piarco at around 6.30 am on June 5.

He was found in a grassy area under a tree on Oropune Circular, Oropune Gardens. His body bore gunshot wounds.

Noel, of Building 240, Oropune Gardens, spent three years in jail for firearm offences and larceny of a motor vehicle and was released from prison last week.

Police found a white plastic bag containing eight Molotov cocktails next to his body.

Noel was a wanted man when he was arrested in August 2020 at a gas station in Piarco. Police held him after they received information about his whereabouts.

He was eventually charged with shooting with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.