Opener Johnson Charles aims for more World Cup success

West Indies' Johnson Charles plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international match between Australia and West Indies at Perth Stadium in Perth on Tuesday. - AFP PHOTO

WHEN he is at his best he can be an explosive batsman in T20 cricket, especially against fast bowling.

Johnson Charles, 35, is one of just two surviving members who was on the West Indies squad which won the World Cup T20 title in 2012. The other is Andre Russell.

Charles was also part of the West Indies team which won the crown in 2016. In both tournaments, he formed a dangerous opening partnership with Chris Gayle, considered one of the greatest T20 openers of all time.

Charles has been an inconsistent member of the team since making his debut way back in 2011, playing in only 51 T20 Internationals over the 13-year period.

He may not be a household name in the team, but he is recognised as a hero in his native St Lucia. Following the two World Cup victories, a stand at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground was named in Charles's honour.

The right-hander is in form heading into the World Cup having scored 212 runs for West Indies A in a five-match T20 series against Nepal A that ended on May 3. In the third match, Charles demonstrated his quality in the format with a knock of 119 not out off 61 deliveries. He showed no mercy, lashing 13 fours and seven sixes in the innings.

On May 26, Charles again showed his ability to take a match away from a bowling team as he slammed 69 off 26 balls with nine fours and five sixes to lead West Indies to a victory over South Africa at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The knock by Charles guided West Indies to a 3-0 sweep in the T20 series.

Windies head coach Daren Sammy would be hoping for more of that at the World Cup.

His footwork may not be the best, but it has not prevented Charles from delivering on the biggest stage.

In the group stage of the 2012 World Cup hosted in Sri Lanka, Charles slammed 84 off only 56 balls to steer West Indies to victory over England.

Four years later he came good on an even larger stage. Playing in the semi-finals against home team India, Charles laid the platform for West Indies as he cracked 52 off 36 deliveries.

Charles is in with a chance to get into the starting XI of the West Indies team with only Brandon King and Shai Hope as the other options to open the batting.