No respect for God and man

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am compelled to ask: How have we become so violent towards each other over the last few years? TT was a place you felt proud to brag about with those you came into contact with, especially those hoping to visit our shores.

Now, when you open your mouth to speak, you are quickly reminded of all the negatives. Other countries, in order to protect their citizens, send out warning advisories to their people about our country.

No longer is there among some of us respect for God, so it is no big thing to break into places of worship, destroying whatever is in sight. That sends a message of disrespect for God.

Violence has taken over the lives of many people and they are actually telling God they do not care about Him. This is a sad place to be. There are consequences for any nation that forgets God. It is setting up itself for serious trouble.

Let me deal now with disrespect for man. When people choose to break the law, they are showing disrespect to those they live among and for the laws established for the safety of the people. Just take a look at what is taking place with crime. The message is clear that is being sent – "I do not care."

I once again ask: How have we become like this? What went wrong? Who is to blame? I guess the experts will give many answers, but more importantly is how to stop this slide into this pit of no return? We need to act now. Hope must rise and there must be people who are willing to take a stand for what is right.

Respect is needed if we are going to progress, both for God and man. Let us do it together, making TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail