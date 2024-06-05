Nicholas Pooran's ability vs spin crucial

Nicholas Pooran. - - ESPNcricinfo

FLAMBOYANT batsman Nicholas Pooran is at the core of West Indies’ chances for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The explosive left-hander is a key asset to any team, on any stage, and his fireworks with the bat and agility behind the stumps with the gloves, remain integral to the maroon’s quest for a historic third T20 crown.

Pooran, 29, has played 88 T20 Internationals for West Indies and amassed 1,848 runs, with a high score of 82, and average of 25.66. He hasn’t scored a T20I century to date, but has 11 half-centuries.

However, in other T20 tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) among a host of others, he’s totalled a massive 7,003 runs from 329 games, with a high score of 102 not out, and an average of 27.35.

Despite his small stature, Pooran is one of the most sought after T20 batsman owing to his immense power and valuable experience.

In May 2022, he was appointed captain of the West Indies T20 team and failed to steer the maroon past the qualifying round to make it to the Super 12, losing two (to Ireland and Scotland) of their three matches (won against Zimbabwe).

After the T20 World Cup, he stepped down as captain, but remains a leader in the dressing room. The team was heavily criticised but have bounced back, under new coach Daren Sammy, with impressive series wins against South Africa, India and England over the last 14 months.

Pooran has been instrumental in these successes, particularly against India when he finished as the top scorer in the series with 176 runs at an average of 35.20. His ability to dominate spin will be crucial for the hosts when action bowls off.

Although his supreme confidence can sometimes be his undoing, a confident Pooran augurs well for West Indies.