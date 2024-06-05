MIKTA: Model for cross-regional co-operation

MIKTA members attending the 23rd Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India in 2023. Photo courtesy MIKTA -

MIKTA is a cross-regional grouping of G20 member nations comprising Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Türkiye and Australia.

The five countries are middle-power democracies with open economies and strategic geographic locations.

In addition, they are among the 20 largest economies in the world, with a combined population of 553 million people and close to ten per cent of global trade.

MIKTA countries exercise significant influence in their respective regions, promoting peace and international co-operation for development.

The combined economies of MIKTA would make it the third largest economy and the third exporting power globally, thus highlighting the collective strength of their markets in the international economy, as demonstrated by the following data according to the IMF World Economic Outlook 2024:

– Australia: The 13th largest economy in the world.

It ranks 13th on the index of economic freedom and is an essential market in the Indo-Pacific.

Five of its universities are among the best in the world.

– Indonesia: The fourth most populated country and the largest in the Muslim world.

It hosts the headquarters of the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesia occupies 16th place in the world economy and is an energy power.

– Korea: Known for its dynamism and innovation, as it allocates four per cent of its GDP to research and development.

It is the 14th largest economy in the world and has experienced one of the most rapid economic transformations in a short period.

– Mexico: The manufacturing powerhouse of Latin America and the Caribbean and the main exporter in the region.

It is the 12th largest economy in the world, the main tourist destination in Latin America and one of the top ten worldwide.

– Türkiye: A cultural, economic and strategic reference, a historical intersection of paths and cultures.

It is one of the ten most tourist-visited countries; its economic capacity is positioned 18th in the world.

Türkiye is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, tripling its size economically over the past 20 years. Furthermore, its sizeable domestic market, plus connectivity with regional markets, allows commercial access to a billion consumers.

As a group, MIKTA aims to strengthen multilateralism, discover creative solutions to international challenges and drive necessary reforms to global governance.

As an informal, creative and flexible grouping, MIKTA works to strengthen bilateral relationships and foster political dialogue among its members; consult and, where feasible, promote co-ordination on global issues of common interest, including discussions in the G20 and the UN.

Its voice and presence demonstrate the role middle-sized democracies can play in strengthening and protecting the multilateral system and reinforce the concept of diversity as a necessary element in current international relations with an inclusive and equitable approach to address the challenges of the 21st century.

MIKTA serves as a facilitator of global agenda agreements with an interest in diverse regional representation, having come from distinct geo-economic backgrounds, which facilitate their broad vision of the international environment. It does not seek to compete with other groups.

Some of MIKTA's joint statements have referred to some current geopolitical situations: the covid19 pandemic, global health, humanitarian assistance, climate change, international migration and asylum, condemnation of terrorism, the situation on the Korean peninsula and prevention of disasters that have affected its members and other countries.

Within its scope of activities, the group has designed a series of actions including the MIKTA agricultural development workshops in Ethiopia, an academic network for students and researchers from the five countries and exchange programmes for young leaders; journalists and training of diplomats; workshops on issues such as the fight against cyber terrorism, energy security, promotion of public-private co-operation in disaster-risk reduction, migration and refugees, trade and investment and elimination of gender-based violence; in addition to other activities related to opportunities between middle-power countries.

At present, Mexico assumes the annual co-ordination of the group for the third time since its establishment.

On this new occasion, Mexico's work plan is structured into three thematic areas:

– Strengthening multilateralism to face global challenges with a social and inclusive approach,

– Positioning women at the centre of efforts for development and inclusion, and

– Deepening the co-ordination of co-operation agencies to advance the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

MIKTA's work includes meetings of its ambassadors, as well as joint economic, cultural and public diplomacy promotion activities.

In TT, the co-ordination between the group for the year will include activities to increase awareness of MIKTA’s actions and relevance and its impact on the global environment, considering its geopolitical amplitude and significant economic weight.

This column was jointly submitted by Mexican ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales, Indonesian ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono, Korean ambassador Dongil Oh, Türkiye ambassador Bengü Yiğitgüden and Australian high commissioner Sonya Koppe.