Master artist Carlisle Harris returns with Messages

Veteran abstract artist Carlisle Harris returns with a grand collection of new works entitled Messages at Horizons Art Gallery.

Harris, who works primarily in acrylic on canvas, but frequently mixes the media using sand, modelling paste and oil-based sprays, has had an accomplished and varied artistic career, a media release said.

Born 1945, Harris received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Howard University and went on to become the vice-principal of John S Donaldson Technical Institute (now UTT) and was president of the Trinidad Art Society for many years. Interested in various forms of creativity, Harris has done set designs and costuming for many theatre and television productions. In 1981, he designed the BWIA flight attendants' pin and did the print design for their in-flight coveralls.

His work generally revolves around a central theme related to peoples' inner strength and their sustained faith. According to his artistic compatriot Kenwyn Crichlow, this exhibition touches on contemporary themes that spark critical thinking about aesthetic and social issues.

Harris says he often employs symbolism to convey rationale and greater understanding of a visual statement. He encourages the viewer to pay keen attention to the message presented in this body of work.

In the artist’s own words he says in the release, “Most messages are intended to elicit a response of some kind – concern, sadness, happiness, or some reaction requiring immediate action. Some messages are clear and directed while others are shrouded in symbolism. I often hope that what is gleaned is a potent message… look for your message.”

Messages opened on June 4 and runs until June 15 at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Viewing is from 8.30 am-5 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and from 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.