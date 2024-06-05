Massy Motors now regional distributor of MG

A 1968 MG car, customised by Speedy Muffler Works, Jr Auto Garage and Viking Care Centre, at Massy Motors Ltd, Lady Young Road, Morvant on June 5. - Angelo Marcelle

On Wednesday, Massy Motors Ltd was awarded the regional contract as the MG distributor for the southern Caribbean – Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts, St Vincent and St Martin.

The company has been the official distributor of the Morris Garages (MG) brand in TT since 2021.

Senior vice president of Massy Motors Ltd Jean-Pierre du Coudray said the milestone of covering eight additional markets was not just a partnership, but a shared vision and commitment to the future of the automotive industry.

"Our journey with MG in TT began in 2021 and has been nothing short of remarkable.

"This development will not only enhance our brand reputation, but also increase our market share as we continue to lead the automotive industry."

Du Coudray said the MG brand over the last few years in TT has been "exceptionally performing.

"We now aim to expand this success story throughout the eastern Caribbean. We strive to bring the same excellence and customer satisfaction to new markets, fostering growth and prosperity for both MG and Massy Motors."

Diego Garcia Etchegaray, director of aftersales in Central America and Caribbean MG Mexico, gave three reasons why Massy Motors had been selected.

"For the last three years we have partnered with Massy in TT and we have achieved a very good performance. We are currently in the top four brands in the market, with a very good market share.

"Massy also has a very good presence in the Caribbean and knows the region very well and the relationship we have is excellent. Hence we knew they were the right partner for the Eastern Caribbean."

Etchegaray said MG is building a logistics hub closer to the Caribbean, to provide vehicles faster than its competitors.

The hub is expected to launch before year-end, but Etchegaray declined to reveal its location, saying, "It's a surprise – the next interview."