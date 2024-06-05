Man charged with Gloster Lodge murder

Amoa Howe -

A 29-year-old Belmont man has been charged for shooting a man dead near the Gloster Lodge Moravian Primary School in Belmont in February.

Kenson Hector was charged with Amoa Howe’s murder and appeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon on May 24.

Howe, 50, was killed on February 20.

He had lived in England for a few years and was known for organising an annual Christmas party in the community.

He was gunned down around 9 am and his body lay in the road, metres from the school, in full sight of passers-by after school was dismissed early.

Police say extensive investigations resulted in the arrest of a male suspect on May 15, by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Investigations were supervised by W/ASP Bridglal, Insp John, Insp Mongroo and Insp Ramsumair, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Hector was charged by PC Mootie, also of HBI Region One, on May 23, after receiving advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Hector’s sufficiency hearing has been set for February 28, 2025.