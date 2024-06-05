Kamla: UNC government will put police in schools

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

A UNC administration would free up the jails of non-violent offenders, reform bail laws, and introduce an anti-bullying app for students. But only if the UNC is led by the Star Team and it wins the party’s internal elections on June 15.

The United Patriots slate, the Star Team’s internal election opponent, has no plans, Star Team and political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on June 3. This team, if victorious in the internal election, would ultimately ensure another PNM victory in the general elections.

“The Star Team represents loyal UNC members’ best interests...not these outside groups,” she told supporters at the Star Team’s cottage meeting in Chaguanas. She said United Patriots have no policy proposals for crime, unlike her Star Team, which has specific anti-crime plans and policies.

The Siparia MP presented some measures out of a list of 45, she said the UNC plans to introduce, if the Star Team wins the internal election and the party then wins the general election.

Among them are policies to create or improve legislation to introduce stand-your-ground gun laws, create gated communities, increase municipal police, and introduce a full-time police presence in schools.

A UNC government would create minimal-security detention centres, establish a fund for children of murder victims, and create laws to prevent the incarceration of non-violent drug offenders. “These are addicts who need help,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar also vowed to restructure the national security ministry and establish ministries of Home Affairs, Justice, and Defence.

“We can only win this general election with an executive that supports the same policies and plans as the rest of the UNC and that of your leader,” she said.