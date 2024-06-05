IDA wants independent probe into deaths of mom, baby at Scarborough Hospital

The entrance to Scarborough General Hospital. - JEFF K MAYERS/FILE PHOTO

THE Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) is calling on THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael to launch an independent investigation into the deaths of Nadea Shanghie and her baby, Zeniah, at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago, just over two weeks ago.

The division, in a statement on May 27, said a preliminary investigation into the deaths of the 27 year-old Speyside mother and her newborn baby determined that the doctors and staff at the hospital did everything they could to save their lives.

It said: “The doctors, nurses, midwives and other staff involved, categorically and undeniably did everything possible to save Nadea’s life. The staff of the TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) observed all the appropriate clinical pathways in providing emergency care.”

The division said as part of the quality management system at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) after such an incident, a meeting was held with Shanghie’s family, together with her private doctor, outlining that officials did all they could for her and her baby girl.

Shanghie worked for the TRHA as a clerical assistant at the Speyside Health Centre. She and her baby died on May 14 and 15, respectively.

At a news conference on June 4 at the IDA’s headquarters, Wilson Road, Scarborough, the party’s political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said the division and TRHA’s statement that there was no negligence in the deaths of Shanghie and her baby “is not enough.

“While the findings have absolved the staff at the hospital of any negligence, stating that doctors, midwives and other health care professionals did everything possible to save Nadea’s life, this is not enough.

“I am here today to question why the administration has not proceeded with an external, independent investigation by experts capable of conducting a comprehensive systemic analysis.”

Tsoiafatt Angus argued that an internal investigation, no matter how thorough, lacks the objectivity and impartiality required in situations of this magnitude.

“It is unacceptable to rely solely on an internal review when what we need is a transparent and unbiased assessement to ensure the highest standards of accountability and trust in our healthcare system.”