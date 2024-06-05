Hills, Bain win 14-and-Under Lease singles titles

FILE PHOTO: Josiah Hills. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

JOSIAH Hills and Makeda Bain were crowned 14-and-Under singles champions in the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on June 2.

Between May 30 and 31, the 10-and-Under, 12-and-Under and 14-and-Under categories were contested. In the boys 14-and-Under semifinals, first-seeded Hills defeated third-ranked Jaysean Wells 4-0, 4-0 to advance to the final. In the other semifinal, second-seeded Nirav Dougdeen progressed to the final with a 5-4, 4-0 victory over fourth-ranked Christopher Khan.

In the final, Hills clinched the crown in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Dougdeen.

Bain was dominant in the girls 14-and-Under singles category. In the semifinals, Bain cruised to a 4-0, 4-0 victory over Cyra Ramcharan and Madison Khan was a comfortable winner over Anneleise Orr 4-1, 4-0.

Bain sealed the girls 14-and-Under title with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the final over Khan.

In the 12-and-Under division, Ryan Steuart and Teijha Wellington were crowned winners. In the girls 12-and-Under semifinals, Wellington showed her class against Mahaut Picarle 4-1, 4-1 and Keyah Roberts defeated Isabella Rambhajan 5-4, 5-3.

Wellington got a scare in the final, but showed resilience to get past Roberts 3-5, 4-1, 10-8.

In the 12-and-Under boys semifinals, second-ranked Steuart got past Adrian Sanchez 5-3, 4-1 and Eli Paty battled hard to outlast top-seeded Cruz Thorton 5-3, 2-4, 10-7.

In the final, Steuart was a convincing 4-0, 4-0 winner over Paty.

In the girls 10-and-Under singles final, Suriya Ramdath stormed to victory over Zara Walker 4-0, 4-0. Nicholas McLetchie and Zion Hickerson duked it out in the boys 10-and-Under singles final. It was a marathon contest with McLetchie prevailing 0-4, 4-0, 15-13.

Other final results:

Boys 10-and-Under singles consolation

Malik Bain def Ryan Chan 4-1, 4-2

Boys 10-and-Under Division II singles

Holden Hadeed def Christian Duncan 3-5, 5-3, 10-4

Boys 12-and-Under singles consolation

Michael Hamel-Smith def Andres Aguilera 4-1, 4-0

Boys 14-and-Under consolation

Justin Duncan def Jaiden Gormandy 4-1, 4-2

Boys 12-and-Under doubles

Favian Dates/Ryan Steuart def Eli Paty/Cruz Thornton 1-4, 4-1, 12-10

Boys 14-and-Under doubles

Jacob Jacelon/Jaysean Wells def Justin Duncan/Novak Malcolm 4-0, 5-3