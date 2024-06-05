Gudakesh Motie adds spin option

West Indies' Gudakesh Motie. - Photo courtesy Cricket Australia

Guyana’s Gudakesh Motie is one of two slow left-arm orthodox spin options, alongside Akeal Hosein, available for West Indies at the June 1-29 T20 World Cup.

He’s only featured for the maroon at the T20I level on five occasions, once, on debut away to Pakistan in 2021, and four times in England’s tour of the Caribbean in December 2023.

Motie, 29, did not take any wickets in Karachi but bagged five from three matches against England, in a 3-2 series-winning team performance. His overall T20-wicket haul (including franchise) is 38 from 40 matches.

While his statistics in the shortest format aren’t too impressive, Motie continues to bag scalps in regional first-class cricket. He has an impressive 160 wickets from 46 matches with a best of 7/37.

His last stint for the maroon came for the West Indies A outfit against Nepal in late April and early May 2024. He played five T20 matches and recorded figures of 0/13, 2/55, 2/28, 2/22 and 0/42.

Motie also had performances for Guyana in the West Indies Championship but was unable to make a real impact in their team’s title defence.

The only other spinner besides him and Hosein on the World Cup squad is right-arm off-spinner Roston Chase. It is unlikely, however, that maroon coach Daren Sammy will utilise both Motie and Hosein in the same starting XI.

Motie, though, remains a threat with the ball for West Indies, and a viable spin option, as his variations can prove pivotal in helping the co-hosts possibly bring an end to the curse of the T20 World Cup’s host team.