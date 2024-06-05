Exploring the career path less travelled

Securing your dream job. -

Dionne Guischard

Dear AFETT,

I am aware that there are so many cool and non-traditional careers out there, but I have no idea where to begin considering my options.

Any advice for someone like me who wants to explore a path less travelled?

Dear Reader,

It is fantastic that you’re considering a non-traditional career path.

The world of work is evolving and there are countless exciting opportunities beyond the conventional eight-to-four jobs.

While the traditional job market certainly offers stability, there's a whole universe of fulfilling opportunities waiting to be discovered or even created.

Unleash your inner explorer

So, how do you start to explore this path less travelled? With yourself, of course.

I have been to so many seminars, webinars and workshops these last few years that focus on how essential passion and purpose are when it comes to finding fulfilment and satisfaction in your career. So when you’re unleashing your inner explorer, think about what truly ignites your passion and what you value.

For Walt Disney, he was passionate about drawing. He loved to draw from an early age and sold his first drawing when he was young.

He was 27 when he came up with the concept of Mickey Mouse and later went on to become a household name.

The values at Disney are optimism, innovation, decency, quality, community and storytelling. It might have changed somewhat from its founder’s time, but when we think of Mickey Mouse, doesn’t he embody these values?

Walt Disney’s passion and values drove him to undertake a career path and build an empire that was ahead of his time and beyond his time.

Your passion can be a stronger indicator of your potential career path than your skills and strengths, because, let’s face it, there are many things that we’re good at that we don’t enjoy doing.

Think of how many people you know who are great cooks or athletes but find it a chore.

Don’t lose sight of your skills and strengths, though, because understanding these attributes will help you identify a career you have a greater chance of excelling in.

If Walt Disney couldn’t draw or at least create and describe his characters well enough for someone else to draw, we might not be familiar with his name today.

Become a master of research

The internet has a wealth of information, just waiting to be found, about non-traditional careers for someone with your particular passion, values and skills.

If there is a job for a person who is passionate about and skilled at sleep and who values sleep – professional sleeper – there must be one for you!

So subscribe to platforms like LinkedIn, where you can connect with others in unusual careers, research professional organisations and follow online communities related to your emerging interest. Start broad, because the more information you have, the more equipped you will be to distil to the career that’s meant for you.

Don’t limit yourself to static research on websites, though. Participate in workshops, webinars and online courses to gain a better understanding of different careers.

Many platforms offer free or affordable courses that can help you explore various fields and acquire new skills.

One of the things I appreciate about the pandemic is how accessible it has made learning and information-sharing to anyone, anywhere in the world.

If you want to learn more about what it takes to be a professional sleeper or a facial yoga instructor, there’s someone, somewhere providing a course or information session about it, and often at an accessible cost.

Experimentation is key

So you’ve settled on a pathway: what now?

Chances are you may not be ready to jump right in and set up shop, so try volunteering or freelancing with people or organisations working in the fields you find interesting.

You’ll get to gain practical experience, see if you really like the field and build a network of others who are already forging their path in this field and can offer you advice, motivation, mentorship, potential leads or even clients.

If you’re ready to take the leap or at least a giant step, start your side hustle and turn your passion into a micro-business. That way, you can hold on to the security of your eight-to-four job while building your passion into a sustainable career.

After all the research, skills building, volunteering and freelancing, you might find that none of the career pathways out there are what you’re looking for.

That is quite ok because the beauty of exploring non-traditional careers is the flexibility to adjust your course, blend and create your own pathway.

After all, how do you think jobs like the professional bridesmaid and professional mermaid came to be? Through creativity, flexibility and fearlessness to try something that no one else has done.

In 2004, AFETT published a career handbook that has helped thousands of young, exploring minds focus their energies on finding careers that suit them.

With the 20th anniversary of the handbook approaching this year, we are in the process of revising and updating the material to be relevant and align with modern career options.

Now, go out there and forge your path.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.