Experience Argentine tango with master instructor Anton Gazenbeek

Dance enthusiasts can experience the passion and elegant artistry of Argentine tango and learn the intricate footwork, rhythms and choreography directly from Anton Gazenbeek who will be in TT next week. - AP Photo

Rey Del Ritmo Dance Studio will host a four-day tango learning experience from June 13-16, led by renowned master, performer and instructor Anton Gazenbeek.

Gazenbeek is inviting dance enthusiasts to be “swept away by the passion and elegant artistry of Argentine tango,” a media release said.

The studio said in the release that Argentine tango was born from the melting pot of cultures in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, and is a sensual and stylised partner dance that has captivated the world with its slinky legwork and sultry movements.

During this after-work evening programme at the studio at 32 Calcutta Street, St James, anyone interested in tango will have the opportunity to learn the intricate footwork, rhythms and intimate choreography of this iconic Latin dance form directly from Gazenbeek.

The classes include three workshops covering tango techniques, choreography, and style, plus a party with a performance by Gazenbeek. On the Sunday evening, there will be a practice dance social

milonga (the forerunner of tango) for the participants to experience.

Rey Del Ritmo’s director Hemraj “Nari” Rambharat said in the release, "We are truly honoured to host Anton Gazenbeek here in Trinidad for a third visit; he is an authentic living legend who has preserved and championed the rich heritage of Argentine tango.

Rambharat and his dance partner, Gina Pinheiro, have trained abroad under Gazenbeek and he said, can attest to Gazenbeek’s great teaching skills.

"His passion, artistry and deep knowledge are unparalleled."

Rambharat added that the workshops are not strictly for people who have experience in tango or any type of Latin dance.

“This is a chance to learn something new and exciting, as you can experience the dance and culture of Argentina right here in Trinidad. If tango is on your bucket list, now is the time to give it a try.”

With this in mind, the school is offering a preparation class, which is included in the cost of the programme.

Gazenbeek's dance pedigree reportedly spans many years. He has performed at the world's most renowned milongas and tango festivals, from Buenos Aires to Europe and the US. He is celebrated for partnering with tango's leading ladies, including Guillermina Quiroga, Alicia Monti and Susana Rojo, as well as Margarita Guillé, Ofelia Rosito and Nina Balbuena, who have been referred to as the “royalty of tango” in Buenos Aires.

The release described Gazenbeek as a master of all the styles of Argentine tango, from Cayengue and Orillo to modern styles. He specialises in the style of Antonio Todaro and is the only surviving proponent of authentic Tango al Revés in the world.

As a historian, Gazenbeek has written many articles and lectured at universities on tango's colourful evolution, including Stanford University, Harvard, Juilliard, MIT, St John’s University in the US and Hamburg University in Germany.

His book Inside Tango Argentino is the first in a series on the evolution of tango, and he is working on the second and third, the release said.

He is also a fashion model, having appeared in campaigns for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, and Calvin Klein. Armani Exchange, Abercrombie & Fitch, Andrew Christian Swimwear. He has appeared in the pages of Men’s Vogue, VMAN, Harper’s Bazaar and the Financial Times among others.

Rey del Ritmo Dance School was formed in 2005. The studio teaches several types of Latin dance, including salsa, bachata, cha cha cha, rhumba, merengue, swing and, of course, Argentine tango.

Experience the sultry and sophisticated art of Argentine tango from one of its most esteemed ambassadors. Space is limited.

For more info or to register: 744-6499 or 620-6310.

YouTube link to a performance by Anton Gazenbeek and Mandy Messina: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m49hxmVpdTs

Rey Del Ritmo website: https://www.reydelritmo.com