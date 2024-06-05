CXC to keep science, agriculture exams

CXC CEO Dr Wayne Wesley.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has reversed a previous decision to suspend teaching of four technology and science subjects owing to low demand. It said these subjects will be marketed regionally to attract students to enrol.

The decision came at a meeting on Tuesday between CXC and regional education ministers.

In a release, CXC said it would continue to offer syllabuses for Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) green engineering and electrical and electronic engineering technology, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) agricultural science (double award) and CSEC industrial technology – the mechanical engineering option, in keeping with its menu of new-generation technology and science syllabuses.

At a media conference after the meeting, CXC registrar and CEO Dr Wayne Wesley was reported as saying, “The meeting with the ministers of education demonstrated our shared commitment to find a critical path forward on this matter, given the pressing education and human capacity development imperatives facing the region. The ministers were forthright in their positions, pledging their support for CXC and for more direct lines of communications with the CXC.”

He said some of the menu of new-generation technology and science syllabuses rolled out by CXC had not reached the desired level of demand.

“Governments will work with CXC in building demand for these new programmes to enable their cost viability.

“Today’s deliberations with the education ministers reinforced the need for a collective regional marketing thrust to promote the priority subject areas in science-technology-engineering-art-mathematics (STEAM) education and climate-smart agriculture, which are considered critical for the economic growth and sustainable development of the region.”

Wesley said CXC was committed to ensuring that its communications protocols gave the ministers greater line of sight of high-level policy recommendations for decision-making.

“Let me state for the record that the CXC is deeply committed to the educational and human capital development of the region, and we will work with all our stakeholders to achieve our vision to advance the fortunes of our region.”

In a Facebook post on May 29, CXC said the move to suspend the syllabuses was met with concern by stakeholders, "based on the premature release of correspondence addressed to the ministries of education concerning syllabus suspension. This situation is regrettable and understandably would have caused anxiety among our key stakeholder groups."