Chaguanas crush San Fernando in Pres U-16 battle

Presentation College, Chaguanas captain Saleem Khan. -

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas celebrated another cricket title this season when their Under-16 team won the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 40-over title with a crushing 77-run win over rivals Presentation College, San Fernando at Gilbert Park in Couva, on May 28.

Chaguanas scored 145 all out in 40 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Darrius Batoosingh struck 36.

In response, San Fernando were bundled out for 68 in 28 overs.

Daron Dhanraj did the damage for Chaguanas early on, as he grabbed the first three wickets to put San Fernando in a spot of bother.

Chaguanas captain Saleem Khan then took over from Dhanraj, ending with remarkable figures of four wickets for eight runs in six overs to seal the victory.

Khan proved to be a handful for all opposing teams throughout the season.

In the semifinal against Hillview College, Khan cracked a half-century and picked up three wickets. He ended the season with one century and three half centuries.

Chaguanas had a memorable season as the school’s premiership division team won the SSCL 50-over crown.