Carapichaima woman on $300k bail on gun charges

A 28-year-old woman has faced a High Court master for allegedly having two guns and 11 rounds of ammunition at her home on May 29.

On June 4, Sheshma Latchman of Carapichaima faced High Court master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami and pleaded not guilty, charged with trafficking in the guns and having the ammunition.

Sookraj-Goswami granted her $300,000 bail to cover the charges and adjourned the case to July 4.

WPC Sargeant laid the charges.

The police held Latchman in an anti-crime exercise in the Freeport district on May 29 after allegedly finding a black revolver with six rounds of .38 special ammunition and a black pistol fitted with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition in the family’s home.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh and Insp Estrada co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Mohammed and Harriot led. It included members of the Freeport CID and Warrants Department.